2 drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Springfield

Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. near State Highway D and Farm Road 199.
Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. near State Highway D and Farm Road 199.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says two drivers suffered injuries in a crash east of Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. near State Highway D and Farm Road 199. Emergency crews shut down the highway for a short time. Troopers say they are investigating what led to the wet road crash.

EMTs rushed two drivers to the hospital with serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afternoon and evening storms may bring a tornado threat, along with hail and high wind.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two rounds of storms today, with some severe
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August election
Voters in Springfield pass 3% recreational marijuana tax

Latest News

KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Armed Women of America conference this weekend
New teacher orientation at an Ozark School District building.
Some school districts in the Ozarks hiring as new school year nears
On Your Side: Department of Social Services encourages Missourians to monitor identity following cyber attack
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources