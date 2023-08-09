2 drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Springfield
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says two drivers suffered injuries in a crash east of Springfield.
Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. near State Highway D and Farm Road 199. Emergency crews shut down the highway for a short time. Troopers say they are investigating what led to the wet road crash.
EMTs rushed two drivers to the hospital with serious injuries.
