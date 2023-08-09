Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.(Carnival)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Coast Guard teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to rescue a distressed couple at sea in the Bahamas.

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.

The Coast Guard called on the crew aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship to assist.

According to Carnival, the ship’s team was less than nine miles from the distressed couple. They were able to approach the sailboat and lower a lifeboat to the couple.

The man rescued was taken to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

There is no word yet on the possible injuries he suffered.

Carnival says the cruise ship continued with its itinerary and was slated to arrive in Aruba on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
All modes of severe weather are possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible Wednesday
Johnson grass can be toxic to livestock in a drought
Ranchers and cattle farmers across the Ozarks should watch out for Johnson grass
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a chain-reaction crash that injured a driver...
Chain-reaction crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo., injures man who exited vehicle
Fentanyl drug bust in Boone County, Arkansas
Two arrested near Harrison, Ark., after authorities find drugs and guns in their car

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) reacts as Tampa Bay Rays' Isaac Paredes...
Díaz, Lowe, Arozarena deliver run-scoring hits in 3-run 8th innings as Rays beat Cardinals
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez, right, celebrates with Salvador Perez as he arrives at the...
Royals hit 3 home runs, beat Red Sox to spoil season debut of Boston’s Trevor Story
The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to restrict drag shows to its downtown district on Tuesday...
Branson Board of Aldermen passes ordinance restricting drag shows
KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports.
Branson Board of Aldermen passes ordinance restricting drag shows
Voters in the city of Springfield approved a 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana.
Voters in Springfield pass 3% recreational marijuana tax