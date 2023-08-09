Chemical plant in Verona, Mo., contests list of proposed fines

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - An OSHA worker tells On Your Side leaders at an Ozarks chemical plant contested a list of proposed fines.

In July, OSHA cited BCP Ingredients in Verona for 16 additional violations after 24 violations in 2021. The US Department of Labor proposes nearly $400,000 in fines.

A follow-up inspection showed the plant continues to endanger workers. Federal investigators believe employees’ health and safety are at risk because of ethylene oxide exposure, a toxic chemical tied to cancer.

The case goes to the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. A resolution could take several months.

