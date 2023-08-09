Christian County’s prosecutor rules deadly deputy-involved shooting in April as justified

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Prosecutor Kristen Tuohy ruled a deputy-involved shooting on the square in Ozark in late April as justified.

Travis L. Bullington, 52, of Sparta, Mo., died in the shooting on April 28.

The shooting happened outside the Christian County Justice Center. Sheriff Brad Cole said Bullington was seen on top of a woman in a physical altercation, and that’s when deputies intervened. He said that is when Bullington pulled out a gun and shot her. A deputy then shot Bullington.

Bullington later died at a Springfield hospital. The woman shot survived her injuries. The deputy was not injured. Sheriff Cole said there was a 17-month-old child involved in the incident but was uninjured.

