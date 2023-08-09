Consumer Reports: Deals on dorm room essentials

We have a list of dorm room deals.
We have a list of dorm room deals.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) -Whether you’re a college freshman about to be away from home for the first time or a senior living off campus, Consumer Reports is here to help you tackle that seemingly never-ending shopping list with some college dorm essentials that will help you live large even if your space is small.

Living in a shared space presents some challenges—especially when it comes to bathrooms and showers. Staying organized is key, and here’s a list of items that will help.

Make your shared bathroom experience a breeze with a shower caddy. The Madesmart Soft-Grip Tote is as low as $10.31 at Target. It comes with ventilation holes that promote airflow to help minimize that funky shower smell.

Next, organize and decorate damage-free with the Command Variety Pack is as low as $17.98 at Amazon. Use them to corral cords underneath a desk, hang towels from a door, or even hang bags and accessories.

Getting a good night’s sleep in college isn’t always easy, but a good pillow can help. The Coop Sleep Goods The Original Pillow is one of CR’s top-rated adjustable pillows and is $72 at Amazon and Coop Sleep Goods.

Now to the desk: Ideally one that’s ergonomically sound. The Insignia Ergonomic Laptop Stand is now $29.99 at Best Buy. The stand can raise the laptop about 10.5 inches off the desk.

And finally, an item you can use for your studies and having a good time with friends. The JBL Clip 4 Wireless & Bluetooth Speaker is $79.95 at Abt Electronics and Amazon.

And your student ID can also unlock savings on back-to-school gear like a new laptop or phone, as well as books, clothing, and video streaming services.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A front will settle into the region by late afternoon, and another upper low will approach from...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Weather Update for Tonight
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August election
Voters in Springfield pass 3% recreational marijuana tax

Latest News

Greene County honors its namesake during special presentation.
Greene County honors its namesake during special presentation
History buffs and patriots took time on Wednesday to honor Greene County’s namesake.
Greene County honors its namesake during special presentation
Industry leaders call for regulation of kratom products.
Industry leaders call for regulation of kratom products; Missouri proposal lost momentum in 2023
KY3's Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Joe McLean reports.
Industry leaders call for regulation of kratom products; Missouri proposal lost momentum in 2023
An OSHA worker tells On Your Side leaders at an Ozarks chemical plant contested a list of...
Chemical plant in Verona, Mo., contests list of proposed fines