CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Kelsey James Greiner, 29 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is 29-year-old Kelsey James Greiner. He’s wanted on a felony warrant for second-degree domestic assault in Greene County. Greiner also faces a charge of possession of burglary tools in Taney County. Branson police arrested him in June in that case.

Springfield police describe Greiner as approximately 6′1″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Detectives believe Greiner is in the Greene County area, but he also has ties to Grovetown, Georgia.

If you’ve seen this fugitive, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to Greiner’s arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.