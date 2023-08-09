FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The risk of manufactured homes in high winds and tornadoes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While manufactured homes have come a long way, the statistics show they are still not a safe place to shelter in place.

If storms produce tornadoes near your area, plan to evacuate to a nearby building with more walls between you and the outside.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Associated Press, storms rated an EF2 or lower on the Enhanced Fujita scale led to 79% of deaths at home since 1996 have been in mobile homes. That risk is dangerous because manufactured homes only comprise six percent of US housing.

When tornadoes are stronger than an EF3 rating, the risk is about the same for all types of homes.

“One of the misconceptions about tornadoes is that hey, my mobile home or manufactured home has tie downs, or I’m on a foundation of whatever it is,” KY3′s First Alert Meteorologist Brandon Beck said. “Statistics say that even EF0 or EF1 tornadoes that, as far as the tornado scale is concerned, we wouldn’t think are that strong can still roll mobile homes.”

Before any warnings are issued, that’s the time to make a plan. You can call your local Emergency Management office for shelter hours and information. Be sure you have a way to get alerts and warnings.

Some manufactured homes and RVs are in rural areas, so Beck recommends getting familiar with people nearby in the case of a severe storm.

“Whether it be a neighbor or maybe a business, that’s what is closest to you. So that in the event of a tornado warning, and especially if we’re talking, hey, this is confirmed, you know exactly where you’re going to go. So you don’t have to think about it,” Beck explained.

In the worst-case scenario, the National Weather Service recommends evacuating the mobile home and driving to a safer location in the event of a tornado warning.

This is very dangerous, but your life is more important than anything. Beck thinks in those rare occurrences, your best chance of survival is in a ditch or anywhere with a lower elevation.

