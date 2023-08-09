First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch issued for much of the Ozarks

A front will settle into the region by late afternoon, and another upper low will approach from the west. Severe storms are expected.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for much of the Ozarks for Wednesday night.

The watch lasts until 10 p.m. It includes these counties:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

Arkansas Counties:

  • Benton, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking Wednesday night’s next round of storms. Besides a tornadic threat, these storms could include heavy rain and high winds.

Stay ahead of these storms with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

