First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch issued for much of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for much of the Ozarks for Wednesday night.

The watch lasts until 10 p.m. It includes these counties:

Barry, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

Arkansas Counties:

Benton, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking Wednesday night’s next round of storms. Besides a tornadic threat, these storms could include heavy rain and high winds.

