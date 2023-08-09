First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch issued for much of the Ozarks
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for much of the Ozarks for Wednesday night.
The watch lasts until 10 p.m. It includes these counties:
- Barry, Mo.
- Christian, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Jasper, Mo.
- Laclede, Mo.
- Lawrence, Mo.
- McDonald, Mo.
- Newton, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Polk, Mo.
- Stone, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
Arkansas Counties:
- Benton, Ark.
- Carroll, Ark.
- Madison, Ark.
- Washington, Ark.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking Wednesday night’s next round of storms. Besides a tornadic threat, these storms could include heavy rain and high winds.
