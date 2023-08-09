Greene County honors its namesake during special presentation
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - History buffs and patriots took time on Wednesday to honor Greene County’s namesake.
Members of the Sons of the American Revolution led a ceremony at the historic courthouse to celebrate Nathanael Greene’s birthday. George Washington called the revolutionary war general a military genius after numerous victories over British forces.
Ceremony organizers say events like this are important to preserve and understand the past. There are 14 counties across the country named after Nathanael Greene.
