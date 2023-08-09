Lake Ozark Fire Protection District looks to the future after property tax levy fails

By Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Ozark Fire Protection District firefighters look to the future after their tax levy failed during the August election.

“Disappointing, but we’re going to move on. It’s not going to affect our service delivery by any stretch. It’s just something that we’re going to have to mitigate differently,” said Deputy Chief Brandon Roberts.

The tax would have gone to pay for new equipment, recruitment and retention, and station maintenance. The vote failed by only 37 votes.

”We’re still going to deliver a service with some high quality,” said Deputy Chief Roberts.

He says they still plan to find money from other sources.

” There are grants. There are different things that we could do. As far as partnerships, and grants, those things are available to us. However, the very competitive the grants are,” said Deputy Chief Roberts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A front will settle into the region by late afternoon, and another upper low will approach from...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Weather Update for Tonight
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August election
Voters in Springfield pass 3% recreational marijuana tax

Latest News

Greene County honors its namesake during special presentation.
Greene County honors its namesake during special presentation
History buffs and patriots took time on Wednesday to honor Greene County’s namesake.
Greene County honors its namesake during special presentation
Industry leaders call for regulation of kratom products.
Industry leaders call for regulation of kratom products; Missouri proposal lost momentum in 2023
KY3's Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Joe McLean reports.
Industry leaders call for regulation of kratom products; Missouri proposal lost momentum in 2023
An OSHA worker tells On Your Side leaders at an Ozarks chemical plant contested a list of...
Chemical plant in Verona, Mo., contests list of proposed fines