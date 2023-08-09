Lake Ozark Fire Protection District looks to the future after property tax levy fails

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Ozark Fire Protection District firefighters look to the future after their tax levy failed during the August election.

“Disappointing, but we’re going to move on. It’s not going to affect our service delivery by any stretch. It’s just something that we’re going to have to mitigate differently,” said Deputy Chief Brandon Roberts.

The tax would have gone to pay for new equipment, recruitment and retention, and station maintenance. The vote failed by only 37 votes.

”We’re still going to deliver a service with some high quality,” said Deputy Chief Roberts.

He says they still plan to find money from other sources.

” There are grants. There are different things that we could do. As far as partnerships, and grants, those things are available to us. However, the very competitive the grants are,” said Deputy Chief Roberts.

