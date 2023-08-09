Neil Smith headlines Kansas City Chiefs players at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three Kansas City Chiefs alumni players will join the Kansas City Chiefs Champions Tour in Springfield Friday, Aug. 11.

Neil Smith, Danan Hughes, and Brandon Williams will meet and greet fans at the Springfield Expo Center between 4 and 6 p.m. They will ride in the Kingdom Cruiser in part of the Birthplace of Route 66 Parade. They will end the night at the rally at the Aaron Sachs Stage.

Neil Smith is a Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer who was a defensive end in the National Football League. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1988 to 1996, the Denver Broncos from 1997 to 1999, and the San Diego Chargers in 2000.

The Chiefs selected Danan Hughes in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL Draft. Hughes played for the Chiefs from 1993 to 1998 as a wide receiver and special teams player. Hughes is a football analyst and a color commentator for the Kansas City Chiefs radio and sits next to Mitch Holthus in the booth.

Brandon Williams is a football defensive tackle who is a free agent. The Ravens drafted him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played college football at Missouri Southern. On Nov. 30, 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Williams to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on Dec. 8, 2022. Williams won his first Super Bowl ring when the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

