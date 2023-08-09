Phelps County deputies arrest deputy suspected of child pornography

Deputy Justin B. Durham, 40, of Rolla, faces a child pornography charge.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps County deputies arrested one of their own suspected of child pornography.

Deputy Justin B. Durham, 40, of Rolla, faces a child pornography charge. Investigators say a tip led them to Durham.

“As law enforcement, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethics and integrity and are not above the law,” said Sheriff Michael P. Kirn. “The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department does not tolerate the abuse of children in any form.” He was terminated due to a felony charge of criminal wrongdoing.

If you have information about this alleged incident or any negative interaction with Durham, please call Corporal Jonny Fariole at (573) 368-2221 at the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sheriff Kirn thanked and requested further assistance from the South-Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Division of Drug and Crime Control.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

