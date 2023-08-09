Some school districts in the Ozarks barely getting by as school year nears

New teacher orientation at an Ozark School District building.
New teacher orientation at an Ozark School District building.(KY3)
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark School District is one nearby working on getting new teachers in and keeping them.

The Ozark School District Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Craig Carson, said the district even had their new teachers orientation this week to prepare them for the school year and answer any questions they may have before the school year kicks off on August 21.

“The orientations are to prepare teachers coming in for the upcoming school year,” he said.

Carson also said it’s a way to retain teachers for years to come. He said although all their teaching positions are full for the upcoming 2023-24 school year, the district is still looking to hire more.

“We’ve hired around 60 people, and that’s about normal...what’s not normal is that we were hiring up to last week,” Carson said. “We have the majority of our positions filled. As far as teachers, we are still looking for a nurse and a social worker.”

KY3 also reached out to Sparta and Chadwick School Districts to see if there’s an issue in smaller towns nearby. The Chadwick School District Superintendent, Michael Wallace, did not want to be interviewed but said, ”We’re feeling it...across the state, everyone is feeling it.”

He said if you’re interested in applying for a teaching position at either of the schools listed above, visit the Ozark School District’s or Chadwick School District’s websites.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

