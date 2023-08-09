Springfield landlord accused of continuing to rent unsuitable housing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield landlord, who’s had several of his properties condemned, is still renting houses.

We’ve told you about Chris Gatley and his business practices under 417 Rentals. Now he’s being accused of continuing to rent homes that aren’t suitable to live in.

His rental property on Westwood has a history of code violations filed with the city. It’s information Jennifer Kuhn says she didn’t know prior to agreeing to rent the home. She and her family were all set to move on Tuesday. But couldn’t because of the conditions that looked much different than the pictures the leasing company sent.

“I never imagined, in my wildest dreams, when I opened the door to see what was inside of the house,” said Kuhn.

She says she was looking for a home for her family in Springfield and found what she thought was perfect.

Kuhn said, “He sent me pictures that looked like it was in good condition. That was not what I walked into.”

We were given a tour of the house. There wasn’t any flooring or carpet and several floor boards were missing. The kitchen isn’t in working order. The bathrooms have broken tiles and broken plumbing. What’s worse, the trash heap inside the enclosed porch. Garbage bags fill the area from floor to ceiling. It’s the same on the outside with trash piled in the front and backyards.

Kuhn says she didn’t realize who she made a housing agreement with.

She said, “I didn’t know it was Chris Gatley. It went by Several Rentals LLC. The guy there his name is Wayne. It wasn’t until after I rented that I heard the name. I was like, oh no, I’ve heard of this guy. Oh no. I can’t.”

In fact, we checked the state’s business records online and found that Chris Gatley does business under several different companies such as New Vacancy, 417 Rentals, Pm Care LLC, and Several Rentals

Kuhn says she just wants Gatley to make the situation right.

“I’d like for him to give me all my money back so that I can go somewhere else and get a nice home for my children that at least have floors and isn’t filled with black mold,” she said. “You’re taking advantage of good, hard-working people. You’re promising them the moon and stars with false advertisement. Then when they get here it’s a disaster.”

Our calls to Chris Gatley have not been returned.

Kuhn filed another complaint with the city today.

If you have a complaint you’d like to file with the city click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.