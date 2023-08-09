Tyson plant closures could increase the price of chicken

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tyson Foods Inc. announced four chicken plants will close as the company looks to lower costs.

The Tyson plants in Monett, Aurora, and Berryville, Arkansas, have been spared from closures, but plants in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and Dexter and Noel, Missouri, will be shut down.

The Noel plant employed around 1,500 workers in a community of about 2,100 people. In Dexter, Mo., a town of 8,000 people, about 680 Tyson employees will lose their jobs.

Agricultural economist Dr. Scott Brown said higher prices could roll in once those plants close.

“Expect fewer supplies of meat as we look ahead, especially into 2024. That probably means consumers will see higher prices at the grocery stores, Brown said.

Brown credits Tyson’s closures to the poultry industry’s high feed price and a slowed demand for meat and labor shortages.

“Profitability has been really tough in the chicken industry,” Brown said. “Feed costs have continued to be high, and we all know it’s dry in many parts of the country today. That’s led to concerns about yields this fall and could keep feed prices high,” he said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A front will settle into the region by late afternoon, and another upper low will approach from...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Weather Update for Tonight
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Sample Ballots: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August election
Voters in Springfield pass 3% recreational marijuana tax

Latest News

Greene County honors its namesake during special presentation.
Greene County honors its namesake during special presentation
History buffs and patriots took time on Wednesday to honor Greene County’s namesake.
Greene County honors its namesake during special presentation
Industry leaders call for regulation of kratom products.
Industry leaders call for regulation of kratom products; Missouri proposal lost momentum in 2023
KY3's Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Joe McLean reports.
Industry leaders call for regulation of kratom products; Missouri proposal lost momentum in 2023
An OSHA worker tells On Your Side leaders at an Ozarks chemical plant contested a list of...
Chemical plant in Verona, Mo., contests list of proposed fines