Voters in Springfield pass 3% recreational marijuana tax

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in the city of Springfield approved a 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana.

The initiative passed by a margin of 70% to 30%.

Proceeds from the tax will be used for public safety, mental health services, housing and substance abuse services. City Manager Jason Gage said he expects that City Council will budget certain dollars for each (or all) category they wish to address each budget year, depending on the programming.

“They could spend all funds in one program, divide them evenly or take a more customized approach. If they should focus on long-term programming using the funds, then it is possible they will prepare a longer-term funding plan similar to our capital improvement program,” he said.

Springfield was the largest city in the state without the tax. Most cities and counties approved the tax on the April 2023 ballot.

Mayor Ken McClure says he is pleased with the result, saying the funds will be put to good use, addressing critical issues in the community.

“We are very grateful for the support of the community with this passage,” he said. “Community health, public safety, and the housing shortage are important issues. I am pleased we will have additional funds for these purposes.”

Retail sales of recreational marijuana are already taxed by the state of Missouri at a rate of 6%. The sales tax rate in the city limits of Springfield is 8.1% for all retail goods, which includes the city’s sales tax rate of 2.125%.

