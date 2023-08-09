Voters in Springfield pass 3% recreational marijuana tax

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in the city of Springfield approved a 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana.

The initiative passed by a margin of 70% to 30%.

Proceeds from the tax will be used for public safety, mental health services, housing and substance abuse services. City Manager Jason Gage said he expects that City Council will budget certain dollars for each (or all) category they wish to address each budget year, depending on the programming.  

“They could spend all funds in one program, divide them evenly or take a more customized approach.  If they should focus on long-term programming using the funds, then it is possible they will prepare a longer-term funding plan similar to our capital improvement program,” he said.

Springfield was the largest city in the state without the tax. Most cities and counties approved the tax on the April 2023 ballot.

Mayor Ken McClure says he is pleased with the result, saying the funds will be put to good use, addressing critical issues in the community.

“We are very grateful for the support of the community with this passage,” he said. “Community health, public safety, and the housing shortage are important issues. I am pleased we will have additional funds for these purposes.”

Retail sales of recreational marijuana are already taxed by the state of Missouri at a rate of 6%. The sales tax rate in the city limits of Springfield is 8.1% for all retail goods, which includes the city’s sales tax rate of 2.125%.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Tyson food product is seen in Montpelier, Vt., Nov. 18, 2011. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)...
Tyson Foods closing 4 chicken processing plants in cost-cutting move
All modes of severe weather are possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible Wednesday
Johnson grass can be toxic to livestock in a drought
Ranchers and cattle farmers across the Ozarks should watch out for Johnson grass
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a chain-reaction crash that injured a driver...
Chain-reaction crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo., injures man who exited vehicle
Fentanyl drug bust in Boone County, Arkansas
Two arrested near Harrison, Ark., after authorities find drugs and guns in their car

Latest News

trash
Springfield landlord accused of continuing to rent unsuitable housing
Kelsey James Greiner, 29
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
Evergy customers will soon pay time-based rates.
Electric rate plan changes coming for Evergy Missouri customers
Homeowners impacted by power outages give Springfield's City Utilities high marks.
Homeowners impacted by power outages give Springfield’s City Utilities high marks