Voters in Taney County, city of Branson, Mo., approve 3% recreational marijuana tax

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in both Taney County and the city of Branson approved a 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana.

The initiative passed by a margin of 73% to 27% in the county. It passed 77% to 23% in Branson. The passage means buyers of recreational marijuana in Branson will pay a 6% additional tax.

Recreational marijuana in Missouri is already taxed at a six-percent rate at the state level. But the Constitutional Amendment that legalized the new industry also allows for local governing bodies to put to a vote of the people an additional three-percent sales tax. Many cities and counties jumped on that opportunity in April, with most measures passing.

