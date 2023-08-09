What’s Going Around: Back to school vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Parents have a lot on their plates right now with school clothes shopping, supply lists, and more but there is one thing that needs to take priority, their child’s health for the school year.

“The biggest thing is immunizations for students going into kindergarten, for students who are going into eighth grade, and then for our students who are seniors in high school,” said Cindy Griessel, a physician assistant with Mercy.

Griessel said there are different vaccination for each of those age groups.

“For kindergarteners, you’re looking at your MMR, your varicella, your Tdap and your polio,’ said Griessel. “For your eighth graders, you’re looking at your first meningitis, and then your Tdap, then your second meningitis as a senior.”

Griessel said there are options for where kids can get their vaccines.

“It’s important that we’re scheduling well-child checks with our primary care physicians,” said Griessel. “If we don’t have a primary care physician, then looking at getting those immunizations through the Health Department. I know some are also doing some free vaccination clinics. "

Griessel also said parents need to communicate their child’s special health needs with the school nurse.

“They need original bottles with dates on them,” said Griessel. “Being sure that you’ve got a current EPI pen on hand that can be turned into the nurse. You also have to fill out an emergency action plan so the nurse knows what is the plan based on your pediatrician or your primary care physician.”

Griessel also said parents should schedule their child’s sports physical as soon as possible. For high school athletes, she said sport physical are required every two years.

