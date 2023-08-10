900-pound bull on the loose after escaping from its owner in North Carolina, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Police in North Carolina are searching for a 900-pound bull that got loose in the Charlotte area.

The dark brown longhorn bull was seen trotting along Moores Chapel Road around 9 p.m. Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said the bull got loose just after 7 p.m. Monday when the owner was trying to move it from a pasture to an enclosed area as severe weather moved through. It was reportedly scared by the storm and escaped after.

The owner of the bull worked with officers to corral the animal into a trailer. However, the group effort was unsuccessful and the bull ended up escaping.

A SWAT team with the department tried to locate the bull with a heat-seeking drone but had no luck.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is working with the owner and actively seeking information regarding the bull’s whereabouts.

Police are asking that if anyone comes across the bull, they maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to provide the precise location.

Anyone who encounters the bull is encouraged to stay in their house or vehicle. Authorities said the animal is likely stressed and scared so it is best to be cautious.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.