Birthplace of Route 66 Festival begins Thursday in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace Route 66 Festival and Parade returns to downtown Springfield for its 11th year.

The festival begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. and goes through Saturday night. Cora Scott, the Director of Public Information & Civic Engagement for the city, said this year’s celebration is going to be bigger than ever, filled with activities the festival has never had before.

“Great Route 66 Talent search is a talent search competition where we will have our 23-24 finalists perform live on Saturday at the Shrine Mosque,” Scott said. “The winners of which will get a front-of-the-line pass to perform at America’s Got Talent.”

Scott said Route 66 has such a rich history in Springfield since our city is the birthplace of it. She also said not only will there be all the classic cars at the festival, but there’s also going to be a KC Chiefs Champion Tour on Friday. You can hold the Chief’s Vince Lombardi Trophy, meet the mascot, cheerleaders, and more.

There are also going to be plenty of vendors and lots of live music, and the well-known Birthplace of Route 66 parade starts on Friday at Mother’s Brewery at 6 p.m.

Scott also said the shuttle system for the festival has expanded this year.

“In the past, we’ve had people who are concerned about trying to find a place to park, and they were worried it would be hard to get to the festival. Now we’ve made it super easy,” Scott said. “You just find a public parking lot indicated on the map, see where the shuttle stops are, and you’ll be able to catch a shuttle.”

Expect several road closures and traffic delays downtown due to the festival. There’s information on those closures and maps on the city’s website.

Scott said you definitely won’t want to miss this weekend’s festivities. The full event schedule is on the festival’s website.

