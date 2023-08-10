BIRTHPLACE OF ROUTE 66 FESTIVAL: When you can see the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Trophy

Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can celebrate Friday’s latest Super Bowl winners at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival.

There will be three opportunities to see the trophy. Photo ops will be available at the Springfield Expo Center.

“You’ll have essentially three opportunities to lay your eyes on that Super Bowl trophy. The first is at the Springfield Expo Center on Friday from four to six. You can catch it in a part of the parade, the Kingdom Cruiser from Grant to Jefferson, and then again on the Aaron Sacs stage for a big rally from seven to 7:45. It’s going to be a great time, you’ll have an opportunity to get a picture taken with the trophy at the Expo Center,” Cora Scott explained.

For more details on the Route 66 Festival, you can find its website here.

