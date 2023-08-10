Case against Springfield man accused in deadly shooting dismissed

Second-degree murder charges against a Springfield man have been dropped.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Charges against a Springfield man accused in a deadly shooting have been dropped.

James Lee Young, Jr. had been facing a second-degree murder charge in Johnny Hipol’s death. Young also faced a burglary charge in the case.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street on March 25. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men shot. Doctors treated and released the other victim.

At the time, investigators said Young confronted his ex-girlfriend in the home. They say a confrontation between Young and Hipol in the house led to the shootings. Witnesses say Young left the scene in a white SUV with several people inside.

Court records show the case was dismissed on Tuesday, August 8.

“The case was dismissed without prejudice after consultation with the Springfield Police Department following the unrelated death of a necessary witness,” Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson tells KY3. “The case remains an open investigation.”

