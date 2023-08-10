Ozarks man, wanted for parental abduction, dies in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Michigan

Tribal Police and Border Patrol are at that staging area according to a reporter in the field.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (KY3) - U.S. Marshals in Michigan shot and killed an Ozarks man wanted for the parental kidnapping of his children. The special operations group member who was struck is in stable condition.

The incident happened in Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula of the state. Marshals identified the man as Giovanni McNab with a warrant out of Christian County. Members of the special operations group had set up a perimeter around the residence. Investigators say when McNab exited the residence, he fired multiple shots at the team.

According to Brady McCarron of the United States Marshals Service, a deputy US Marshal was shot while trying to recover the two endangered children.

U.S. Marshals arrested a woman with McNab. Authorities placed the two children in protective services.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After fog goes away, temperatures will warm into the 80s for highs.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine returns today
First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch issued for much of the Ozarks
Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. near State Highway D and Farm Road 199.
2 drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Springfield
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

MGN Online
Driver killed, four passengers hurt in a crash near Pierce City, Mo.
KY3's Reagan Di Trolio reports.
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival begins Thursday in downtown Springfield
The Birthplace Route 66 Festival and Parade returns to downtown Springfield for its 11th year.
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival begins Thursday in downtown Springfield
After fog goes away, temperatures will warm into the 80s for highs.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine returns today