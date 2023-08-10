Ozarks man, wanted for parental abduction, dies in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Michigan

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (KY3) - U.S. Marshals in Michigan shot and killed an Ozarks man wanted for the parental kidnapping of his children. The special operations group member who was struck is in stable condition.

The incident happened in Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula of the state. Marshals identified the man as Giovanni McNab with a warrant out of Christian County. Members of the special operations group had set up a perimeter around the residence. Investigators say when McNab exited the residence, he fired multiple shots at the team.

According to Brady McCarron of the United States Marshals Service, a deputy US Marshal was shot while trying to recover the two endangered children.

U.S. Marshals arrested a woman with McNab. Authorities placed the two children in protective services.

