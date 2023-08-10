Driver killed, four passengers hurt in a crash near Pierce City, Mo.

NEAR PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a driver lost control of his car after crossing over railroad tracks Thursday morning.

Trenton Wilson’s car went down an embankment and overturned on Wallaby Road west of town around 3:00 a.m. Wilson, 21, of Grandby was killed in the crash. McKenzie Cooley, 19, of Pierce City, Bryeton Hendricks, 18, of Purdy, a 17-year-old from Monett and a 12-year-old girl from Pierce City were taken to a hospital in Joplin for treatment of serious injuries.

The patrol says the driver and the passengers were not wearing seat belts. This is Troop D’s 83rd fatality crash this year.

