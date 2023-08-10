MoDOT releases list of underfunded priority projects in the Ozarks; asking for public comment

Missouri 14 & U.S. 65/Ozark, Mo.
Missouri 14 & U.S. 65/Ozark, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation released its list of priority projects underfunded for the state of Missouri back in July. And they want public comment.

MoDOT is looking for feedback specifically for its Southwest District. The Ozarks counties in MoDOT’s Southwest District and on the unfunded priority list are Barry, Christian, Greene, and St. Clair counties.

Barry County:

  • Missouri 37 from Monett to the Arkansas State Line
  • U.S. 60 from Republic to Monett

Christian County:

  • U.S. 65 from Route EE to the Arkansas State line
  • Missouri 14 in Ozark
  • Missouri 14 in Ozark

Greene County:

Missouri 13 (Kansas Expressway) from Sunshine Street to Battlefield Road

  • State Highway FF in Battlefield
  • U.S. 60 & State Highway MM in Republic

St. Clair County:

  • Missouri 13 in Lowry City

MoDOT says the list is projects intended to increase economic growth and improve safety.

