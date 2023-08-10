One killed, two others hurt, in Texas County crash Wednesday afternoon

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is dead and two others are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Texas County.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 63 near Cabool a little after 1:00 P.M.

Troopers say Christie Smith, 48, was driving northbound when her truck hydroplaned, crossed the center line, and was hit by an SUV.

Smith died in the crash, and an occupant in her vehicle was flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital for moderate injuries.

