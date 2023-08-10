Owl tangled in soccer net saved by firefighters

Caption
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Willoughby firefighters saved the day for an owl found tangled in a soccer net at Lost Nation Sports Park.

Station 2 A-Shift were sent to the rescue mission Wednesday afternoon.

After freeing the owl’s wings from the net, firefighters called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for further assistance for their new feathered friend, the Willoughby Fire Department said.

A wildlife officer took the owl to a rehabilitation center for evaluation and treatment, the fire department said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After fog goes away, temperatures will warm into the 80s for highs.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine returns today
Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. near State Highway D and Farm Road 199.
2 drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Springfield
First Alert Weather: Tornado Watch issued for much of the Ozarks
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households in July
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall by Target for 2.2 million...
Target recalls 2.2 million glass jar candles over burn and laceration risks
There's a new coronavirus variant causing more new COVID-19 cases in the country than any other...
New COVID variant is on the rise
After fog goes away, temperatures will warm into the 80s for highs.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A warm up is coming this weekend!
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby Cox greet President Joe Biden after he arrives at...
LIVE: Biden in Utah to mark anniversary of PACT Act expanding veterans benefits