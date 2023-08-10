Park rangers in Branson, Mo., alerted campers of severe storms on Wednesday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Park rangers in Branson spent the afternoon warning campers ahead of Tuesday night’s storms. Rangers urged campers to seek shelter.

Earlier this summer, a tree fell on a woman’s camper, killing her at the Old 86 Campground at Table Rock Lake.

”You can stay safe not only if you’re out camping but also in your home by first being prepared,” said Ranger Ryan Braaten. “One place you can take shelter is our restrooms because it’s sturdy, with little windows, and you can pack many in here.”

Braaten says to plan where you will seek shelter, have a weather radio, and ensure you have emergency supplies. It’s information campers Maddy and Jerry Stephens say they’re glad the ranger is sharing. The couple has been on the road for 16 years and has lots of advice.

“Make sure you pull any awnings in because the fabric will get ripped, and the arms will be broken by the wind,” said Stephens.

Stephens says always to carry water, have a quarter tank of fuel in your rig, and carry an emergency bag.

“The main thing that we have learned over the years is we have multiple weather apps on our phones and always listen to the radio,” said Stephens.

For a list of storm shelters near you, click HERE.

