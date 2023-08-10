Police investigate the death of an infant in West Plains, Mo.; 1 man facing charges

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police in West Plains are investigating the death of a child.

Levi M. Coffel faces charges of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

Police responded to a home on Burke Avenue on Wednesday for a medical emergency. They found an infant not breathing. Medical crews could not revive the infant.

Investigators say they smelled drugs inside the house when they arrived. They say Coffel admitted to placing the six-month-old into the bathtub with the water running. Investigators say he got distracted while getting the baby’s diaper bag, leaving the baby alone for a few minutes.

Investigators say Coffel attempted to resuscitate the baby while calling 911.

Police say they found three other children in the home at the time of the incident.

