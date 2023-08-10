Report: One-third of Missouri’s rural hospitals at risk of closure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just under 25% of Missouri’s nursing home facilities have not received a state-required inspection in at least two years, according to updated data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

Federal law requires such facilities to be inspected every 15 months, while state laws require a check every year.

Though a backlog of inspections resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is a likely contributing factor, state officials report a vast increase in the number and severity of complaints filed against facilities across the state.

Complaints have increased overall by roughly 36%, increasing from 9,011 in Fiscal Year 2019 to 12,236 in Fiscal Year 2023.

The category of complaints that saw the largest increase were those designated as “severe.”

“Immediate jeopardy” also increased by 125% over the previous year.

“These are the most serious complaints and require action within 24 hours, often requiring adjustments to survey schedules in order to investigate timely,” said Lisa Cox, communications director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Both recertification surveys and the vast majority of complaint inspections require a registered nurse, a sector that’s experiencing a shortage. Therefore, resources are stretched all the thinner.

“Because of the increase in the number and severity of complaints, the regulatory functions of SLCR have become reactionary to complaints rather than proactive in identifying concerns at nursing homes before complaints occur,” said Cox. “Workforce challenges have also impacted this regulatory function. Each recertification survey requires at least one Registered Nurse on the team, and many complaints require a Registered Nurse because of the allegations. SLCR has had to cancel recertification surveys because of the lack of available and federally qualified Registered Nurses to complete both. We have a shortage of Registered Nurses, and there is a high demand for this profession.”

The following is a list of the nursing home facilities in Missouri that have not been inspected in at least 2 years:

Abbey Senior Health, 206 North Main Street, O’fallon



Aberdeen Heights, 505 Couch Avenue, Kirkwood



Ash Grove Healthcare Facility, 401 North Medical Drive, Ash Grove



Ashland Healthcare, 300 South Henry Clay Blvd, Ashland



Autumn Oaks Caring Center, 1310 Hovis Street, Mountain Grove



Beauvais Rehab And Healthcare Center, 3625 Magnolia Avenue, Saint Louis



Bellefontaine Gardens Nursing & Rehab, 9500 Bellefontaine Road, Saint Louis



Bentleys Extended Care, 3060 Ashby Road, Overland



Bethesda Dilworth, 9645 Big Bend Blvd, Saint Louis



Bethesda Meadow, 322 Old State Road, Ellisville



Big Bend Woods Healthcare Center, 10 Highland Avenue, Valley Park



Birch Pointe Health And Rehabilitation, 3705 S Jefferson Ave, Springfield



Blue Circle Rehab And Nursing, 2939 Magazine Street, Saint Louis



Bluffs, The, 3105 Bluff Creek Drive, Columbia



Brooke Haven Healthcare, 1410 North Kentucky Avenue, West Plains



Brookhaven Nursing & Rehab, 3405 West Mt Vernon, Springfield



Carthage Health And Rehabilitation Center, 1901 Buena Vista Avenue, Carthage



Cedarcrest Manor, 324 West 5th Street, Washington



Chestnut Rehab And Nursing, 10954 Kennerly Road, Saint Louis



Christian Extended Care & Rehabilitation, 11160 Village North Drive, Saint Louis



Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, 1218 West Locust, Bolivar



Clarence Care Center, 111 East Street, Clarence



Claru Deville Nursing Center, 105 Spruce Street, Fredericktown



Communities Of Wildwood Ranch, 3222 South John Duffy Drive, Joplin



Community Springs Healthcare Facility, 400 East Hospital Road, El Dorado Springs



Cottages Of Lake St Louis, 2885 Technology Drive, Lake Saint Louis



Creve Coeur Manor, 1127 Timber Run Drive, Saint Louis



Delhaven Manor, 5460 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis



Delmar Gardens North, 4401 Parker Road, Black Jack



Delmar Gardens Of Creve Coeur, 850 Country Manor Lane, Creve Coeur



Delmar Gardens South, 5300 Butler Hill Road, Saint Louis



Delmar Gardens West, 13550 South Outer 40 Road, Town And Country



Eastview Manor Care Center, 1622 East 28th Street, Trenton



Elsberry Missouri Health Care Center, 1827 Hwy B, Elsberry



Estates Of Spanish Lake, The, 610 Prigge Road, Saint Louis



Estates Of St Louis, Llc, The, 2115 Kappel Drive, Saint Louis



Florissant Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1200 Graham Road, Florissant



Friendship Village Chesterfield, 15250 Village View Drive, Chesterfield



Friendship Village Sunset Hills, 12651 Village Circle Drive, Saint Louis



Garden View Care Center, 700 Garden Path, O’fallon



Garden View Care Center Of Chesterfield, 1025 Chesterfield Pointe Parkway, Chesterfield



Glasgow Gardens, 100 Audsley Drive Glasgow



Grand Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 3645 Cook Ave, Saint Louis



Green Park Senior Living Community, 9350 Green Park Road, Saint Louis



Hartville Care Center, 649 West Rolla Street, Hartville



Heritage Care Center, 4401 North Hanley Road, Saint Louis



Hillcrest Care Center Inc, 1108 Clarke Street, De Soto



Hilltop At Blue River, the, 10425 Chestnut Dr, Kansas City



Joplin Health And Rehabilitation Center, 2218 W 32nd Street, Joplin



Kirksville Manor Care Center, 1705 East Laharpe, Kirksville



Knox County Nursing Home District, 55774 State Highway 6, Edina



La Belle Manor Care Center, 1002 Central, La Belle



Lakeview Post Acute, 1201 Garden Plaza Drive, Florissant



Lawrence County Manor, 915 Carl Allen Street, Mount Vernon



Lebanon South Nursing & Rehab, 514 West Fremont Road, Lebanon



Legendary Nursing & Rehabilitation Llc, 809 East Gordon St, Marshall



Lewis County Nursing Home District, 17528 State Highway 81, Canton



Life Care Center Of Bridgeton, 12145 Bridgeton Square Dr, Bridgeton



Linn Oak Rehabilitation Center, 196 Highway Cc, Linn



Loch Haven, 701 Sunset Hills Dr, Macon



Luther Manor Retirement & Nursing Center, 3170 Highway 61 North, Hannibal



Lutheran Convalescent Home, 723 South Laclede Station Rd, Webster Groves



Macon Health Care Center, 29612 Kellogg Avenue, Macon



Madison Medical Center, 611 West Main Street, Fredericktown



Magnolia Square Nursing And Rehab, 1502 West Edgewood, Springfield



Manchester Rehab And Healthcare Center, 312 Solley Drive, Ballwin



Maple Grove Lodge, 2407 Kentucky Street, Louisiana



Maple Lawn Nursing Home, 1410 West Line Street, Palmyra



Maples Health And Rehabilitation, The, 610 West Sunset Street, Springfield



Maranatha Village, Inc, 233 East Norton Road, Springfield



Mark Twain Manor, 11988 Mark Twain Lane, Bridgeton



Mason Pointe Care Center, 13190 South Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield



Mcknight Place Extended Care, Two Mcknight Place, Saint Louis



Mclarney Healthcare, 215 East Pratt, Brookfield



Milan Health Care Center, 52435 Infirmary Road, Milan



Monroe City Manor Care Center, 1010 Highway 24 & 36 East, Monroe City



Monticello House, 1115 K Land Drive, Jackson



Morningside Center, 1700 Morningside Drive, Chillicothe



Nathan Richard Health Care Center, 700 East Highland Avenue, Nevada



Nazareth Living Center, #2 Nazareth Lane, Saint Louis



New Madrid Living Center, 1050 Dawson Road, New Madrid



Nhc Healthcare, Joplin, 2700 East 34th Street, Joplin



Normandy Nursing Center, 7301 St. Charles Rock Rd., Saint Louis



North Village Park, 2041 Silva Lane, Moberly



Northview Village, 2415 North Kingshighway, Saint Louis



Oakdale Care Center, 2702 Debbie Lane, Poplar Bluff



Ozark Nursing And Care Center, 1486 North Riverside Rd, Ozark



Ozarks Methodist Manor, The, 205 South College, Marionville



Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital, 946 E Reed Street, Hayti



Pillars Of North County Health & Rehab Center, The, 13700 Old Halls Ferry Road, Florissant



Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center, 1500 South Kansas Avenue, Marceline



Potosi Manor, Inc, 307 South Highway 21, Potosi



Quarters At Des Peres, The, 13230 Manchester Road, Des Peres



Rancho Rehab And Healthcare Center, 615 Rancho Lane, Florissant



Rehabilitation Center Of Independence, The, 1800 S Swope Drive, Independence



Richland Care Center Inc, 400 Tri-county Lane, Richland



Ridgeview Living Community, 500 Barrett Drive, Malden



River Crossing Of Creve Coeur, 11278 Schuetz Road, Saint Louis



Riverview At The Park Care And Rehabilitation Ctr, 1100 Progress Parkway, Sainte Genevieve



Royal Oak Nursing & Rehab, 4960 Laclede Avenue, Saint Louis



Salt River Community Care, 142 Shelby Plaza Road, Shelbina



Sarcoxie Nursing Center, 1505 Miner, Sarcoxie



Schuyler County Nursing Home, 1306 US Highway 63, Queen City



Seasons Rehab And Healthcare Center, 15600 Woods Chapel Road, Kansas City



Sisters Mission, 3225 N Florissant Ave, Saint Louis



Sonshine Manor, 300 South Cottonwood Avenue, Republic



Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center, 2915 South Fremont Ave, Springfield



Ssm Health Depaul Hospital - Anna House, 12284 Depaul Drive, Bridgeton



St Andrew’s At Francis Place, 400 Summerville Blvd, Eureka



St Joseph Senior Living, 1317 North 36th Street, Saint Joseph



St Louis Altenheim, 5408 South Broadway, Saint Louis



St Luke’s Nursing Center Inc, 1220 East Fairview, Carthage



St Sophia Health & Rehabilitation Center, 936 Charbonier Road, Florissant



Stonebridge Chillicothe, 2601 Fair Street, Chillicothe



Stonebridge Florissant, 6768 North Highway 67, Florissant



Stonebridge Maryland Heights, 2963 Doddridge Avenue, Maryland Heights



Strafford Care Center, 505 West Evergreen, Strafford



Sunterra Springs Dardenne Prairie, 7275 State Highway N, Dardenne Prairie



Troy Manor, 200 Thompson Drive, Troy



Truman Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 206 West First Street, Lamar



Webco Manor, 1687 West Washington, Marshfield



West Vue Nursing And Rehabilitation Center, 210 Davis Drive, West Plains



Westchester House, The, 550 White Road, Chesterfield



Westview Nursing Home, 301 West Dunlop Street, Center



Willard Care Center, 400 West Walnut Lane, Willard



Windsor Healthcare & Rehab Center, 809 West Benton, Windsor



Woodland Manor, 1347 East Valley Watermill Road, Springfield



