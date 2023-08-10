Springfield’s Convoy of Hope responds to deadly wildfire on Maui

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope is responding to deadly wildfires on Maui.

The wildfires have killed 36 people. Though the winds are finally decreasing as Hurricane Dora moves farther away, fires remain burning on the island. Emergency crews evacuated more than 11,000 people from the island. The fires have burned hundreds of acres, destroyed homes and businesses, and left tens of thousands of people devastated.

The relief agency is sending team members and resources to provide relief amid the devastation that multiple communities face.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.