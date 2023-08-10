Springfield’s Convoy of Hope responds to deadly wildfire on Maui

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope is responding to deadly wildfires on Maui.

The wildfires have killed 36 people. Though the winds are finally decreasing as Hurricane Dora moves farther away, fires remain burning on the island. Emergency crews evacuated more than 11,000 people from the island. The fires have burned hundreds of acres, destroyed homes and businesses, and left tens of thousands of people devastated.

The relief agency is sending team members and resources to provide relief amid the devastation that multiple communities face.

