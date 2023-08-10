Taste of the Ozarks: Summer Squash Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a summertime salad.

Summer Squash Salad

Ingredients:

1 zucchini

1 yellow squash

1 English cucumber

1 lemon

1/4 cup pistachios

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup shipped parsley

4 basil leaves roughly chopped

1.5 tsp salt

1.5 tsp pepper

Cut squash and cucumbers into thirds and very thinly slice. Whisk together olive oil, herbs, and salt and pepper in a large bowl. Juice lemon into a bowl. Add squash and cucumber to bowl. Toss to combine. Garnish with pistachios. The recipe serves four.

