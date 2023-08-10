Taste of the Ozarks: Summer Squash Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a summertime salad.

Summer Squash Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 zucchini
  • 1 yellow squash
  • 1 English cucumber
  • 1 lemon
  • 1/4 cup pistachios
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 cup shipped parsley
  • 4 basil leaves roughly chopped
  • 1.5 tsp salt
  • 1.5 tsp pepper

Cut squash and cucumbers into thirds and very thinly slice. Whisk together olive oil, herbs, and salt and pepper in a large bowl. Juice lemon into a bowl. Add squash and cucumber to bowl. Toss to combine. Garnish with pistachios. The recipe serves four.

