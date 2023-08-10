Taste of the Ozarks: Summer Squash Salad
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a summertime salad.
Summer Squash Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 zucchini
- 1 yellow squash
- 1 English cucumber
- 1 lemon
- 1/4 cup pistachios
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup shipped parsley
- 4 basil leaves roughly chopped
- 1.5 tsp salt
- 1.5 tsp pepper
Cut squash and cucumbers into thirds and very thinly slice. Whisk together olive oil, herbs, and salt and pepper in a large bowl. Juice lemon into a bowl. Add squash and cucumber to bowl. Toss to combine. Garnish with pistachios. The recipe serves four.
