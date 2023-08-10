Water main break leads to no water in Mansfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Mansfield, Mo., shut off the water supply following a water main break.

The water main break happened around 10 a.m. on Thursday. City crews say they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. City leaders say they need a part to repair it. They give no timetable to fix the problem.

City leaders say they are working with the American Red Cross to supply the city with water.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

