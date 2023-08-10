Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield celebrates anniversary of battle

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A three-day event commemorating the 162nd anniversary of the Battle of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield kicked off on Thursday.

The Festivities began with an infantry salute, several speakers’ remarks, and a memorial wreath presentation. Activities include a park ranger-guided car tour and an opportunity to see a replica of the tents used by Civil War soldiers.

The park’s superintendent says she loves seeing children enjoying the history of the battlefield.

“That’s one of the best things about working for the National Park Service,” said Superintendent Sarah Cunningham. “We see lots of young faces. They’re the future generations that will be stewards of the National Park Service, helping keep that history and story alive.”

The commemoration wraps up on Saturday with artillery demonstrations during the day and a night sky viewing event where visitors can take in the Perseid meteor shower.

