On Your Side: Beware of this Roku scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you use Roku, know about this scam. Swindlers did a pretty good job with that Roku logo.

The email reads -- Dear Customer, Your order has been successfully verified and processed. Your account will be charged $267.93. Your membership has been renewed.

There’s a number to call. Don’t take the bait. If you’re really worried. Look up Roku’s contact information, but know that Roku doesn’t have a paid membership program.

Crooks are trying to steal your info. They’re banking you’ll call to cancel this bogus fee.

“They’re going to say, ‘Great, we’re going to cancel this for you.’ We need some information. They’ll start asking you for things like your account numbers. Maybe a social security number. In some cases, they may try to take control of your device,” said Pamela Hernandez with the Better Business Bureau.

That scam email is tied to a Gmail account, not Roku. If you get this email, delete it.

