On Your Side: Sephora customers in Missouri may soon see an email regarding a class action lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Received an email from Sephora? Do not delete this one.

If you shopped the beauty products retailer website between 2015 and 2021, you may receive an email about a class action lawsuit. Sephora is accused of charging higher state taxes to some Missouri consumers. Sephora denies it did anything wrong but agreed to the nearly $2 million settlement.

Customers will get their money via Paypal. You have 30 days to claim it.

