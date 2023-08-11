Convoy of Hope on the way to Maui

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dry vegetation, dry trees, low humidity, and high winds. That, and ongoing drought conditions across the state of Hawaii, led to red flag warnings and increased wildfire conditions across the leeward areas of Maui and other parts of Hawaii earlier this week.

While the exact cause of the fires is not known, these conditions allowed the worst to concentrate over the island of Maui, where 55 people were killed. Many organizations around the world and the country have begun to respond. Ethan Forhetz, national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope, says this situation is one they’ve been watching all week.

RELATED: Gray and The Salvation Army team up to bring ‘Hope for Hawaii’

“We started hearing about it several days ago and began monitoring it,” Forhetz says. “It just gets worse day by day with the death toll climbing and seeing more homes and towns destroyed. It’s great that the wildfires are being more contained now, but they have a long way to go.”

Convoy of Hope already has people on the ground in Maui, with more people on the way through the rest of the weekend. Forhetz says the contacts are being made to set up distribution points, manage everything and know exactly what’s needed when the much-needed help arrives. Compared to responses from the Convoy of Hope to disasters and needs of assistance across the country, the wildfires in Maui are a bit different.

“It’s an island,” Forhetz says. “It’s difficult to get into and out of, and it’s difficult to get the supply there. So, the tack we’re taking on this is to treat this as an international disaster.”

This approach to responding to wildfires is nothing new for Convoy of Hope. In fact, Forhetz says the organization is drawing from past and current international responses to assist in Maui.

“We are well versed at shipping essential relief supplies overseas,” Forhetz said. “We do that every day with Ukraine and have for more than a year now. We’re still responding to Turkey and Syria, where we ship things in and fly things in. We have all the contacts that we need to be able to ship supplies by air or over water. The issue we’ll watch closely for is timing. We want to get the timing as quick as possible so we can get that supply on the plane and quickly arrive over in Hawaii.”

RELATED: AERIALS: Maui wildfire devastation

In terms of supplies that are needed, Forhetz points to the urgent need for food, hygiene, and baby supplies for those with families that have been displaced by the fires. Those supplies and more from corporate donors will continue to be available and ready to ship out until the organization confirms that the local economy and supply chain gets going once again. Forhetz does stress that the public can assist the Convoy of Hope on its mission in a very simple way.

“Cash donations are the best thing to do,” Forhetz said. “As these corporate donations of supplies and food come in, we need money to be able to ship it and get to where it needs to go. We could take somebody’s $1 donation and stretch it at least five times further to make sure the supplies go to where it’s needed.”

To help the Convoy of Hope, you can donate through the organization’s website. Forhetz also says to reach out to the charities that you trust to see if they’re responding and accepting monetary and supply donations. Our sister station in Hawaii has a list of organizations that you can help.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.