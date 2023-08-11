Crews are finishing up McCracken Road project in Ozark, Mo.

By Savannah Harrison
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Ozark, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Ozark, Mo., are working on finishing up the final touches of the McCracken Road Project, which has been months in the making.

Deputy City Administrator Samantha Payne says there are just a few things left to finish.

“We have some trail work, a little bit more bridge work, we’ve got some concrete that still needs to go down. A lot of the finishing touches of the project, the trail is not complete yet that still needs to be poured,” said Payne.

Once finished, the project will include renovations to the historic 100-year-old Mill Pond Bridge and a new trail that will connect to the square.

“You will be able to go from the park to the square without going on a major road. You can go underneath it. So it is in the first phase. We’re hoping that it will tie into Garrison Springs. And hopefully, we’ll just kind of tie all this together,” said Payne.

Payne says this project has been years in the making.

“This has been a very long project. It’s been years in the making. COVID actually postponed this entire project and pushed it back a couple of years. So it felt like it has dragged on forever. So the idea of having it open and restored is super exciting for Ozark,” said Payne.

However, she hopes Ozark locals will be able to enjoy the project once it’s finished.

" I just want people to be able to enjoy it. We added a pedestrian lane to the bridge. And that’ll make a big difference where people can actually go across it safely and be able to walk it,” said Payne.

Ozark city leaders say they hope to have the project wrapped up by the end of August.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

