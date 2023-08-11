Gov. Asa Hutchinson campaigns for President in Iowa

By Leah Vredenbregt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor hit the campaign trail at the Iowa State Fair, looking to boost his numbers amid a crowded field of candidates.

Gov. Hutchinson said he wants people in Iowa to see he can relate to them.

“I want them to understand that I grew up on a farm, that I cleaned chicken houses and that I understand their agricultural roots here,” Gov. Hutchinson said Thursday at the state fair. “And state fairs and county fairs are very important to me.”

Gov. Hutchinson is in the minority of GOP candidates who has criticized former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“If he was not selfish, if he looked out for the best interests of the country, he would step aside,” Gov. Hutchinson told Gray Television reporter Brendan Cullerton. “There’s too much on his plate, it’s a distraction.”

Gov. Hutchinson added he’s concerned about Trump’s motivations for running again.

“He’s made it clear that if he becomes president again, it’s about retribution,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “It’s about his agenda and authoritarianism, and it’s just not good for America.”

Gov. Hutchinson has not yet qualified for the first GOP debate less than two weeks away. As of Friday he had reached the polling requirement, but had not reached the donor requirement.

The Iowa State Fair can provide a boost to candidates who are behind in polling or fundraising.

“This is like the kickoff for the fall campaign,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “We get signatures here, get support here, we get to do fun things like flip pork burgers and and speak on a stump.”

Asa Hutchinson served as Arkansas’ governor from 2015 to 2023. Before he was governor, Hutchinson spent time as an Arkansan Congressman and in George W. Bush’s administration.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi M. Coffel faces charges of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. A judge set his...
Police investigate the death of an infant in West Plains, Mo.; 1 man facing charges
U.S. Marshals in Michigan shot and killed a Christian County man wanted for the parental...
Ozarks man wanted for parental abduction dies in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Michigan
Second-degree murder charges against a Springfield man have been dropped.
Case against Springfield man accused in deadly shooting dismissed
With recent rains, humidity will be very high today. The heat index could reach 110° in a few...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot weekend with on and off storms
MGN Online
Driver killed, 4 passengers hurt in a crash near Pierce City, Mo.

Latest News

The paramedic program is new
AUGUST ELECTION: Lake Ozark Fire Protection District hoping for a tax increase
Pothole in Seymour, MO
AUGUST ELECTION: City of Seymour to vote on transportation tax
Clerk's office
AUGUST ELECTION: Taney County Clerk addresses ballot language confusion on Marijuana Tax
The district is on the ballot for a tax levy
EXPLAINER: Hazelgreen Fire Protection District adds tax levy to August ballot
Springfield is just one-of-ten places that will be asking voters to approve charging a...
10 Ozarks cities/counties deciding marijuana sales taxes on August 8 ballot