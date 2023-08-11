Lebanon, Mo. teachers get ready for back to school; first-time teacher shares her thoughts on preparing for the new year

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Teachers across the Ozarks are getting ready for school.

Presley Hawkins, a first grade teacher at Esther Elementary School, has her classroom nearly ready to go for the start of the school year.

”I grew up in Lebanon, and my mom taught kindergarten here at the same building. So I grew up always seeing her and, you know, loving it, and helping set up in the summers,” said Hawkins.

This is her very first classroom, and she has been working to get it finished.

”It’s difficult, it’s you got to kind of find a mixture. Of course, the classroom environment is important. So making sure you get all the educational materials you need, but also the things to make it homey and welcoming and comfortable, budgeting that before you have a job to make money for it is tricky,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins had help getting everything she needs.

”I was really blessed with I didn’t Amazon wishlist, I had a lot of people in the community and things in for me off my list. So that really helped,” said Hawkins.

Like many teachers, Hawkins had her moments of doubt about her career choice.

”Then I went to pick my university, and I talked to the head of education there, she just kind of said you gotta think about what you want, the impact versus the money and versus things like that, and your faith and all those things. So, kind of directed me,“ said Hawkins.

She’s happy about her choice but nervous.

”I’m nervous, I’m gonna forget something that’s important,“ said Hawkins.

For those students who will have Mrs. Hawkins.

”I love them no matter what. Its first grade is a really big year for growth. Like there’s a lot of a lot that comes out you, and they’re going to be so different by the end,” said Hawkins

