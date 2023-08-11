Lombardi trophy on display at the Route 66 Festival, Friday only

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs Champion Tour will join the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Friday, August 11.

The general public will have two opportunities to join the celebration. The club’s Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy is the main attraction at a rally from 4-6 p.m. at Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis.

In addition to the trophy, the event includes an appearance by the “Kingdom Cruiser” bus, appearances by Chiefs Cheerleaders, the Rumble drumline, as well as KC Wolf, and more.

At 6 p.m., the bus and entourage will leave the facility, lining up to join a portion of the Birthplace of Route 66 Parade, The Kingdom Cruiser, cheerleaders, and drumline, and KC Wolf will all feature prominently in this festive procession of classic cars and motorcycles.

The culmination of the day’s events is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the festival’s Motorcycle Village, where the cheerleaders and drumline will perform once again on the Aaron Sachs Stage. Mayor McClure has encouraged everyone to remember to wear red to support our team.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.