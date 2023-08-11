Missouri approves employee upskill program pioneered in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri employers may soon have access to state funding for the purpose of providing employees with professional development training, – or “upskilling” them.

“Each year, the Missouri Chamber polls CEOs, and business leaders, and the workforce remains the most pressing concern of Missouri employers. This year, 38 percent said it was their top concern,” said Dan Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber. “Ramping up programs that can quickly and efficiently train workers for high-demand fields is a must. This will provide Missouri employers with another tool in their toolbox to do just that.”

State lawmakers drew from a program launched in Ohio called “TechCred,” which reimburses employers up to $2,000 per employee – and up to $30,000 per fiscal year – for the purpose of providing employees with qualified credentials .

HB 417 creates an “upskilled credential training fund ,” which is overseen by the state Treasurer.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development will be the department that administers the program.

Missouri’s upskill program funding will have to go through the state budget process, and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce said it will be advocating for that funding to be in the next state budget.

