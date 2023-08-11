Missouri veteran gifted a new car at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Military Warriors Support Foundation and the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks gifted former United States Army Specialist John David Eicheneberger a brand new, 100-percent payment-free 2023 Chevy Silverado during the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival Friday evening.

Caption

Specialist Eicheneberger served in Afghanistan. During his time in the military and for his service and sacrifice, he was awarded an Army Commendation Medal, a Combat Infantryman Badge, and a Purple Heart for being wounded on the battlefield.

This presentation was made possible by the generosity of the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks and the Chevrolet Everyday Heroes program. You can learn more about the program by CLICKING HERE. You can learn more about the Military Warriors Support program by CLICKING HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi M. Coffel faces charges of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. A judge set his...
Police investigate the death of an infant in West Plains, Mo.; 1 man facing charges
U.S. Marshals in Michigan shot and killed a Christian County man wanted for the parental...
Ozarks man wanted for parental abduction dies in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Michigan
Second-degree murder charges against a Springfield man have been dropped.
Case against Springfield man accused in deadly shooting dismissed
High winds and heavy rain are the main storm threats this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms This Weekend
MGN Online
Driver killed, 4 passengers hurt in a crash near Pierce City, Mo.

Latest News

Lombardi trophey at Route 66 Festival
Lombardi trophy on display at the Route 66 Festival, Friday only
KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
Payne Stewart is a legendary figure that is remembered in the Ozarks region.
The Place: Payne Stewart Legacy
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival: What you need to know about the festival