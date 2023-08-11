Missouri veteran gifted a new car at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Military Warriors Support Foundation and the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks gifted former United States Army Specialist John David Eicheneberger a brand new, 100-percent payment-free 2023 Chevy Silverado during the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival Friday evening.

Specialist Eicheneberger served in Afghanistan. During his time in the military and for his service and sacrifice, he was awarded an Army Commendation Medal, a Combat Infantryman Badge, and a Purple Heart for being wounded on the battlefield.

This presentation was made possible by the generosity of the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks and the Chevrolet Everyday Heroes program. You can learn more about the program by CLICKING HERE. You can learn more about the Military Warriors Support program by CLICKING HERE.

