Neighbors in Willard subdivision take action after constant speeding traffic

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a problem in many subdivisions in the Ozarks. Speeding.

In the Fox Creek subdivision, people are connected to a new string of homes. Neighbors said Osage Drive works a thru street now, with constant speeding.

So neighbors went to the city and got new slow-down signs. Fox Creek HOA President Dwight Dodson said he is worried for safety.

“Somebody’s going to get hit,” said Dodson. “There’s cars parked on the street, children running and playing.”

Dodson, said cars fly through their neighborhood.

“With the development going on, you got the bigger trucks going in and out, concrete trucks,” said Dodson. “They’re going faster than they should be.”

Dodson said since the start of the Summer, construction has started on a new neighborhood. Neighbors are worried someone will get hit.

Debbi lives on Osage Drive. She said fought for more change.

“Our main concern is our kiddos,” said Debbi. “We got a petition up and presented it to the city of Willard to post some slow children signs and speeding signs.”

If you drive down Osage Drive, you will see many slow-down signs. Chief Tom McClain with the Willard Police Department said he knows this is a problem area.

“We’ve documented 19 citations since the complaints started coming in,” said Chief McClain.

Chief McClain said the complaints started at the beginning of the Summer. Officers started with mobile radar units, adding more stop signs, and now have moved to an increased police presence.

Neighbors just want their kids to feel safe.

“If you had children on the street or grandchildren, you would want everybody to be safe,” said Debbi.

“We’re 20 miles an hour, but they’re going a lot faster,” said Dodson.

Willard police say there will be officers in the sub division and on this street and will be issuing tickets. Neighbors also want speed bumps. But police say this could cause issues in extreme weather.

