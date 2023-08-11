Springfield health leaders share when to start getting your flu shot

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some of you are starting to think about getting your flu shot as we approach the new school year.

Public health leaders say that’s the right mindset, but they suggest waiting a while longer. The Centers for Disease Control recommends getting a flu vaccination in September or October.

And if you’re due for a COVID-19 booster, disease prevention experts say it’s often smart to get both vaccines at the same time.

“If you have concerns consulting with your provider is an excellent idea, but getting multiple vaccines at the same time is a very common practice and is, for most people, not a bad idea. it’s a good idea,” said Stephanie Woehl, with the Springfield-Greene Couty Health Department.

Even if you aren’t planning to get vaccinated for a month or two, it’s recommended you schedule the appointment now to avoid the rush.

