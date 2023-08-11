Storm leaves around $400k worth of damage at a Theodosia golf course

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A storm from Wednesday night has left a Theodosia golf course with around $400,000 worth of damage.

High winds damaged a storage barn, the roof of the clubhouse, and ripped up several greens and cart paths.

”We lost 70 plus 100-year-old oak trees on a golf course that’s been here since they built it. So that’s pretty sad to see really. I’ve been here 20 years and have never seen anything like this. Through the ice storm we had, small tornadoes, and all kinds of storms. I’ve never seen anything like this. I mean, it’s just months of work that we are gonna have to put back into it, and it’s never gonna be the same,” said golf course owner Matt Shockey.

Luckily no one was hurt when the storm blew through.

