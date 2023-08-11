“This is a career criminal”: Laclede County deputies arrest man for burglary with long criminal history

Lloyd E. Tabor, III, 49, of Lebanon, faces charges of first-degree burglary. Tabor’s criminal...
Lloyd E. Tabor, III, 49, of Lebanon, faces charges of first-degree burglary. Tabor’s criminal history dates back to 1990.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County deputies arrested a man for burglary the sheriff calls a career criminal.

Lloyd E. Tabor, III, 49, of Lebanon, faces charges of first-degree burglary. Tabor’s criminal history dates back to 1990.

“Tabor has a minimum of 19 felony convictions, dating back to 1990, including several burglaries,” said Sheriff Millsap. “He has been to prison nine times. There appears to be a pattern that he is not capable of completing parole successfully. Why he is out of prison on parole defies logic.”

Investigators say Tabor forced entry into a garage in the 26000 block of Lake Shore Drive. They say he stole a bicycle, clothing, and personal items from the victim while in the garage. The victim interrupted the burglary and called 911. Investigators say Tabor fled the garage on the bicycle. Authorities located him hours later inside a shed, where they saw him with a chainsaw.

“Every time he is back in our community, he goes back to breaking into people’s homes and stealing,” said Sheriff Millsap. “The powers to be on the Parole Board can argue all day he is non-violent, but when he was arrested this time, he was in an attached garage to a house, apparently high on drugs, and the people were at home. It doesn’t get more dangerous than that.”

Sheriff Millsap says enough is enough.

“With his history, he needs to be in prison, not terrorizing this community,” said Sheriff Millsap. “This is not a guy who screwed up once and did his time and wants to better himself. This is a career criminal.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi M. Coffel faces charges of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. A judge set his...
Police investigate the death of an infant in West Plains, Mo.; 1 man facing charges
U.S. Marshals in Michigan shot and killed a Christian County man wanted for the parental...
Ozarks man wanted for parental abduction dies in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Michigan
Second-degree murder charges against a Springfield man have been dropped.
Case against Springfield man accused in deadly shooting dismissed
MGN Online
Driver killed, 4 passengers hurt in a crash near Pierce City, Mo.
Traffic Crash
One killed, two others hurt, in Texas County crash Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
Mercedes opened El Imperial in 1975.
Ozarks Life: The American Dream in Cabool
McCracken Road Project nearing completion.
Crews are finishing up McCracken Road project in Ozark, Mo.
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
Crews are finishing up McCracken Road project in Ozark, Mo.