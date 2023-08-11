“This is a career criminal”: Laclede County deputies arrest man for burglary with long criminal history

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County deputies arrested a man for burglary the sheriff calls a career criminal.

Lloyd E. Tabor, III, 49, of Lebanon, faces charges of first-degree burglary. Tabor’s criminal history dates back to 1990.

“Tabor has a minimum of 19 felony convictions, dating back to 1990, including several burglaries,” said Sheriff Millsap. “He has been to prison nine times. There appears to be a pattern that he is not capable of completing parole successfully. Why he is out of prison on parole defies logic.”

Investigators say Tabor forced entry into a garage in the 26000 block of Lake Shore Drive. They say he stole a bicycle, clothing, and personal items from the victim while in the garage. The victim interrupted the burglary and called 911. Investigators say Tabor fled the garage on the bicycle. Authorities located him hours later inside a shed, where they saw him with a chainsaw.

“Every time he is back in our community, he goes back to breaking into people’s homes and stealing,” said Sheriff Millsap. “The powers to be on the Parole Board can argue all day he is non-violent, but when he was arrested this time, he was in an attached garage to a house, apparently high on drugs, and the people were at home. It doesn’t get more dangerous than that.”

Sheriff Millsap says enough is enough.

“With his history, he needs to be in prison, not terrorizing this community,” said Sheriff Millsap. “This is not a guy who screwed up once and did his time and wants to better himself. This is a career criminal.”

