Tigers return to KC: Mizzou men’s hoops schedules nonconference tilt against Seton Hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It has been nearly a decade since the Missouri Tigers played a standalone game in Kansas City for men’s basketball. That changes in December.

Mizzou, along with the Kansas City Sports Commission, announced that the Tigers will take on the Seton Hall Pirates at T-Mobile Center on Sunday, Dec. 17.

“Kansas City is a special place for Mizzou fans and we’re looking forward to making our return there,” Gates said. “Shaheen has a great track record as a head coach and I have no doubt that Seton Hall is a NCAA Tournament team. Playing in a game like this will not only help prepare us for a tough SEC schedule but also for national postseason play.”

Missouri’s nonconference opponents already include a neutral site matchup against Illinois in St. Louis, home games versus Memphis and Wichita State, and road tests against Kansas, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

The Tigers last played in downtown Kansas City in 2019 for the Hall of Fame Classic. Missouri has played Seton Hall just one time in the program’s history.

“We’re excited to add a quality game like this to our schedule,” said Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway. “Playing Mizzou in Kansas City will be a great environment. I consider Coach Gates to be one of the top coaches in college basketball today and he’s building a great program at Mizzou. This will be a big-time test for our team before we start BIG EAST play. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Mizzou will come into the 2023 season following a season that accounted for their most wins in 11 years — 25. The Tigers, whose fourth-place finish last year was their highest finish since joining the conference, will have to replace scoring from their top three scorers.

Do-it-all forward Kobe Brown was drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Clippers, sharpshooter D’Moi Hodge landed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and DeAndre Gholston, who hit two game-winning buzzer-beaters, have all moved on.

The Tigers return two starters in point guard Nick Honor and forward Noah Carter, as well as Overland Park product Aidan Shaw.

“Kansas City is so excited to welcome Mizzou basketball back to Kansas City,” says Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission. “Providing an opportunity to showcase dynamic rivalries is an incredible way to engage with fans, grow the sport and generate economic impact within our metro region.”

Kansas will also take the T-Mobile Center court in December. The Jayhawks have scheduled a Dec. 30 matchup against Wichita State, the first regular season game against each other in 31 years.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.