WATCH: Video shows SLMPD SUV hitting, knocking over light pole in North City

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Surveillance video captured a squad car belonging to SLMPD crashing into a light pole and knocking it over in North City Friday morning.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of N. Kingshighway and Fountain in the Fountain Park neighborhood. The video shows three SLMPD SUVs trying to make a U-turn when one of them hit and knocked over a light pole in front of Kings Customs Auto Service Center. A security camera belonging to the auto repair business captured the crash.

Police tell News 4 the officer driving the SUV that crashed was assisting other officers in a foot pursuit in the area of N. Kingshighway and Suburban tracks. Police reported no injuries.

