Will The Plaza do away with roads and become all pedestrianized?

The County Club Plaza could be turned into a pedestrian walk space only.
The County Club Plaza could be turned into a pedestrian walk space only.
By Grace Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The County Club Plaza could be turned into a pedestrian walk space only.

Mayor Quinton Lucas sparked the discussion on Twitter Thursday as he posted a photo of this potential rendering.

The idea would be to transform Nichols Road [the middle street that runs through the Plaza] and make it strictly for people only.

“So, in exchange for pedestrianized a street, having more opportunities for commerce for eating or drinking or sitting around and being there with your family, and as a dad of young kids, I like a place where my kid could run around without fear of cars,” Lucas said. 

This idea is very welcomed by some Plaza visitors like William Kilian and his family.

“It would be nice to have to stop so often,” Killian said. “At every intersection, we have to stop and remind the kids to stand back from the street.”

The surrounding roads, like Ward Parkway and 47th Street, would remain drivable. This way, people still have driving access to all the parking garages.

“It would definitely take away from the available parking spaces, so maybe adding additional parking garages would be ideal,” said Plaza visitor Jessica Lockhart. 

Longtime Plaza visitor Julie Beedle believes the new renderings would bring more people to the Plaza. 

“I actually think it’s a wonderful idea,” Beedle said. “It would be accessible to more people, especially those who have wheelchairs or debilitating issues. I think having it all walkable will attract more people down here.”

This is all still in the discussion phase. KCTV5 reached out to the management team for the Plaza; they declined to comment at this time.

